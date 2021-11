Priyanka, Nick Jonas perform Lakshmi puja at Los Angeles home

Mumbai :

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her puja with their fans and followers. The actress chose a lemon coloured saree, while Nick looked dapper in a kurta-pyjama.





For the caption, Priyanka wrote: "Ya devi sarvabhuteshu Lakshmi rupena sangsthita. Namastasye namastasye namastasye namo namaha."





"With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali."





Priyanka also shared a glimpse from a Diwali party she celebrated with Mindy Kaling and Lily Singh.





"Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre-Diwali celebration," she said.













Talking about her work, Priyanka is currently busy with 'Citadel'.





Helmed by 'Avengers' makers Joe and Anthony Russo, 'Citadel' is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT.