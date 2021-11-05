'No filter needed....': Here's how Anushka wished Virat on his birthday

Chennai :

"No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life," she wrote along with a happy picture of the couple.





Anushka said that she was fortunate enough to know someone like Kohli, who is not a great cricketer but an even better human being.





"Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are," she wrote.





Virat Kohli turned 33 on Friday. Kohli was born on 5th November 1988 in Delhi and made his debut for India at the age of 19 against Sri Lanka in 2008. Wishes have been pouring in for the India Captain who is under pressure after losing two of the three matches in T20 World Cup.







