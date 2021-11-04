Malaika Arora to be chief guest at Queen of World India launch event

Mumbai :

The organisers have roped in Bollywood diva Malaika Arora as their chief guest for the India launch event.





Talking about the event, Malaika says, "'I am extremely excited to be associated with the pageant and while I know it is quite a daunting task for all the ladies, I also know that the women of today are confident and that is something that always sets them apart. I am looking forward to knowing more about the delegates from India and I am sure that everyone will put their best foot forward."



