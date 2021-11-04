It’s double dhamaka for Mirnalini this Deepavali

Chennai :

Having two releases on a festival day is living a dream for any actor in the country. “I am excited but to be honest I am nervous. There will be people watching me in Enemy in theatres and a few more in Disney+Hotstar at their home. I wonder how people would accept me in both these contrasting roles,” she begins. The actress plays a Singapore-based doctor in Enemy and a rural lass in Sasikumar’s MGR Magan. “The best thing is that they are entirely opposite to each other. People will get to see that I can pull off both these characters but I leave the verdict to them. Had these films released a few days apart they wouldn’t have remembered. I am like a kid waiting for the exam results,” she smiles.





Talking about working with Vishal and Arya in Enemy, she says, “Enemy opened a lot of avenues for me. People who saw the promo videos sent me texts saying that I dance well. Also, working with Vishal and Arya was a lot of fun. They have been a part of over 30 films and have no airs about them. It’s like hanging out with your friends and despite being stars, they made me comfortable and were always approachable. Though I didn’t have a lot of combination scenes with Arya, I spent quality time with him on the sets.” Mirnalini also shared her experiences of working with Sasikumar in MGR Magan and says, “He is such a warm person. He is so down-to-earth and humble. There were times we had to reshoot a scene because of me but he was patient enough and even gave me inputs to improvise on the sets. I am glad I was able to work with such seasoned actors at this point in time of her career.” She says that she owes one to directors Anand Shankar and Ponram to give her the elevation at the right time. “I am forever grateful to them. Every time I was approached for a film; I was asked about the stars I have worked with before auditioning for the role. However, Ponram and Anand Shankar saw my TikTok videos and roped me in for the roles. They didn’t ask me about my previous films. There will be directors who would cast me for big films in the future, but it is Anand and Ponram who gave me the big breaks,” she opens up. Talking about her Deepavali plans, Mirnalini says, “I spend time with my family every Deepavali and watch others’ films. This time, I will be watching my own films with them. I wish everyone a prosperous and safe Deepavali.”