Fan pounces on Vijay Sethupathi at Bengaluru airport

Bangalore :





In the video, Vijay Sethupathi is seen wearing a black checked shirt and walking with a group of people. A masked man who ran from behind jumped over Vijay Sethupathi. CISF immediately intervened and secured the man. A source in the know of things told DT Next, "Vijay Sethupathi was in Bengaluru to shoot for a reality show and just landed in the airport. An unidentified man tried to gatecrash and tried to get close to Sethu. One of the persons close to the actor asked him to maintain social distancing and continued walking. The man was in an inebriated state and pounced on Sethupathi from behind." The man was later detained and was handed over to Karnataka Police on Wednesday morning.



