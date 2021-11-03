Director Gautham Vasudev Menon shocked by film poster showing him as hero

Well known director Gautham Vasudev Menon on Wednesday was in for a nasty shock after a film unit, about which he had no clue, put out a poster showing him as their film's hero.
This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I’m supposed to be acting in.I don’t know or haven’t met the director whose name is on this poster.Producer has got big names to tweet this. It’s shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily. https://t.co/CnMaB3Qo90— Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) November 3, 2021
