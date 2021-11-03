I see myself as a storyteller, says singer-lyricist Krithika Nelson

Chennai :

Pi Pi Dum Dum is about new age romance and features a quirky narrative of a typical Chennai wedding. “The music version of the song was released on October 5 on Spotify, and the animated video was launched on Monday. I wrote this song for a couple of friends of mine who recently tied the knot. I played their Cupid. So, when it came to discussing the wedding gift, they wanted a song. When I asked them if they wanted a romantic number or a quirky one, they asked for the latter. They are a fun and quirky couple too. That is how the idea for Pi Pi Dum Dum popped up,” begins Krithika.





She has also roped in Actor Arjun Chidambaram, who has recorded his voice for the peppy tune for the song that was made in around four hours. “When I completed the song, I needed a male voice. Arjun is a good friend and I told that I am putting a song together, and he got excited. When I asked him if he could render the male voice, he gladly agreed. I gave the track for the animation, and what you see today on YouTube is the end product. All the small things took a lot of time. But I was determined that I won’t be releasing any other song before Pi Pi Dum Dum comes out,” she says.













Having worked in many forms of arts and media, Krithika took to music production during the pandemic. When asked the reason behind choosing music production from many other things she is into, she replies, “My inclination towards music started when I was four. A music teacher offered me free classes. When I had to choose between music and media, I somehow chose the latter. It is during the lockdown I decided to lean towards music and enrolled myself in a music production course. In fact, Jerin C Raj, who taught me music production, has also produced the song.”





Before Pi Pi Dum Dum, Krithika tasted success with previous independent music video Nee Naan. The video had struck the right chord among different sections of the audience and one among the very few videos on YouTube that has zero dislikes. “The response was indeed overwhelming. I collaborated with Santhosh Jayakaran for that video and we came up with two versions—guitar and piano. I was in awe when I listened to the piano version of it and decided that would be it. I am glad people too felt the same,” she adds. Having worked as a lyricist and an assistant in one of the biggest magnum-opuses that will release next year, Krithika takes a firm stance that she identifies herself as a storyteller. “I see myself telling people stories in different formats. It could be music, lyrics or a movie. The message has to have the right impact and I don’t see myself restricting to one particular form,” she concludes.