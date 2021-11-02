Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' joins Rs 100 crore club

Chennai :

It put out a tweet that read, "25 days of this vera maari BLOCKBUSTER making you laugh, clap & cheer! We're happy to declare that #Doctor has officially grossed 100 Crores in Theatrical. This victory is yours as much as it is ours."





The film's success has given hope to the entire film industry, which was worried about drawing crowds back to the theatres after the pandemic.





Says a source close to the production house, "Doctor's success is hugely inspiring for the simple reason that it's managed to rake in Rs 100 crore despite releasing at a time when only 50 per cent occupancy was permitted in theatres. 100 per cent occupancy in theatres was permitted in Tamil Nadu only from November 1."





The film has Sivakarthikeyan playing an Army doctor who comes to the aid of the family of the girl he falls in love with. The film, which has a big star cast including a number of comedians such as Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsly and Ilavarasu, is high on humour.





'Doctor' had raised huge expectations among fans even before its release as it had Nelson, who had directed the black comedy 'Kolamavu Kokila', joining hands with Sivakarthikeyan. However, the film's release date got postponed quite a few times, causing frustration to fans. It also gave rise to speculation on whether the film was going to be released on OTT.





However, despite all this, the film finally released on October 9 and has gone on to become a huge success.