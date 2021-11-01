Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi' release date announced

Hyderabad :

The makers of the movie have come up with an interesting update regarding the release date. 'Good Luck Sakhi' will be released on November 26 across the southern states of India. The makers also released a poster featuring the lead actors. Keerthy Suresh appears as a village belle, trying to aim with a gun, while Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu are also in the poster released Monday.





Touted as an emotional, woman-centric sports drama, Keerthy Suresh is to be seen as a shooter in the film. Actor Aadhi Pinisetty, who made his mark as an actor in movies like 'Sarrainodu', and 'Rangasthalam' is to be seen as the male lead in the movie. Senior actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen in a crucial role as Keerthy Suresh's coach.





Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, 'Good Luck Sakhi' is a multi-lingual film made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.





On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh also stars in Telugu biggie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', in which she is to share the screen with Mahesh Babu.