'Dune' rises to top of Korean box-office in second weekend

Los Angeles :

'Dune', which was released on October 20, dropped by only 12 per cent in its second weekend. It recorded $2.25 million, for an 11-day cumulative of $6.86 million, according to data from Kobis, the box-office tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).





'Venom 2' took a steeper fall of 45 per cent in its third week of release, and added $1.65 million over the weekend. Since its October 13 outing in Korea, it has accumulated $16.7 million.





Third place over the weekend belonged to new release 'Ron's Gone Wrong' with $485,000 over the weekend and $644,000 over its opening five days.





None of the scores were representative of the kinds of performance that made South Korea the world's fourth largest box-office market in 2019. The nationwide aggregate was an anemic $5.08 million. That is only half of the best-scoring weekends earlier this year and a small fraction of the pre-pandemic era.