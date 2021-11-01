Kollywood showers love for an eventful year ahead

Chennai :

Congratulations and thank you for being a part of my journey and supporting me all through. To many more successful years. - Trisha Krishnan





Congrats DT Next on successful six years. You have had an amazing journey and I wish you all the very best for many many years to come. With times changing so dramatically ever so often nowadays, it's good to see that you are keeping pace with the emerging trends. I wish you all the very best and the pursuit of those endeavours. - R Madhavan





A huge shout out to my favourite newspaper on completing six successful years. I have been a fan of DT Next since the beginning. Be it sports, entertainment or politics you have been unbaised and have taken the right and relevant news to your readers. Also, I like the colourful layout and the way stories are packaged. Congratulations to the entire team. - Aishwarya Rajesh





Congrats DT Next on turning seven. The journey has been great and I look forward to collaborating more in future not just for movies but also in general. Wishing the team good luck. God bless - Vishal Krishna





Congratulations DT Next on stepping into the seventh year and also for carrying on the legacy of one of the illustrious founders of the newspaper industry. Kudos for being the torch bearers on providing us with the latest news and keeping up the pace with young readers in mind - Karthi Sivakumar