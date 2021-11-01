Ajith-Aadvik pic goes viral, Kutty Thala trends on social media

Ajith has been preparing for his world tour on his motorbike. The actor is testing himself on different terrains for over a month and is travelling across India.
Chennai: The latest is that, Ajith’s latest picture with his six-year-old son Aadvik is trending on social media. The actor’s manager on Sunday posted the picture on social media in which Aadvik is seen wearing his dad’s helmet, with a caption that read, “The future riding companion?” Fans of Ajith shared the picture across social media platforms with the hashtag Kutty Thala and started trending nationally. The actor has been training extensively in Hyderabad for his world tour ever since he wrapped up the shoot of Valimai. Meanwhile, Ajith is awaiting the release of Valimai, directed by H Vinoth. Valimai will release in theatres on Pongal 2022. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu in important roles.
