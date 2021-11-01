Billie Eilish debuts as Sally in live performance of 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

Washington :

According to People magazine, the Grammy winner, appeared as the popular character for the first time on Friday during Disney's live-to-film version of Tim Burton's 1993 animated film performed at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.





Eilish wore the classic patchy dress worn by Sally in the original movie for the show, with stitches painted on various parts of her body. The 'Happier Than Ever' singer was announced as the character earlier this month in a statement to Billboard. Danny Elfman, who reprised his role as Jack Skellington for the show, said that he was "absolutely thrilled" to have Eilish join the cast.





"This will be a real treat (not a trick)!" said Elfman, at the time. Eilish and Elfman bowed together on stage following the first performance on Friday. Ken Page also resumed his role as Oogie Boogie, while Paul Reubens returned as Lock. Weird Al Yankovic joined the cast as well as a character named Shock. The show will run for a second time today on Halloween.





In July, Eilish dropped had her second studio album 'Happier Than Ever', which her brother Finneas O'Connell helped produce. She called creating the record "the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience I've ever had with my music" in an Instagram post announcing the album's release. Two months before her new album launched, the 'Bad Guy' singer was named the youngest Met Gala co-chair in the event's history. Other young stars such as Timothee Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman also helped host.