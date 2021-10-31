KS Ravikumar to direct Raghava Lawrence and Elvin

Chennai :

The yet-to-be-titled movie will be directed by KS Ravikumar. While Raghava Lawrence will be seen in a never-before role in a special appearance, his brother Elvin will be the protagonist in this film. An announcement on the film has been made on Raghava Lawrence’s birthday. Sources say that the film will be a mix of action, comedy and emotions. Details regarding the rest of the cast and technical crew will be revealed later.