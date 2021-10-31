This is how Suriya, Karthi surprised dad Sivakumar on his birthday

Chennai :

But there’s more to it. Suriya along with his brother Karthi made it a birthday to remember for their dad Sivakumar. We hear that Suriya and Karthi invited their dad’s best friends from Coimbatore and Chennai. Eight close friends of Sivakumar from school, came down from Kasigoundan Pudur. Suriya and Karthi arranged cars for each of their families to travel to Chennai. Apart from that they also invited artists and painters close to Sivakumar, who he was in touch with on a regular basis. AVM Saravanan and family, Kalaignanam and director Bala were some of the other special guests for the event. It will surely be a day for Sivakumar to remember for years to come.