I was receiving real punches from Arya: Vishal

Chennai :

Dressed in a black t-shirt and joggers, Vishal settles down for a detailed chat. Sporting a salt and pepper beard and a moustache — his look from his upcoming film Vishal 33, he begins, “I am shattered hearing the news of Puneeth’s death. He is a good friend, and I can’t believe he is no more.”





He pauses for a bit and says that Enemy has come out well. “After seeing the product, I hugged Anand Shankar. He has delivered a stylish thriller that is on a par with Hollywood films. You will have the feel throughout the movie’s runtime but with Tamil sensations. I play a character called Chozhan, who runs a tea shop in Singapore’s Little India,” Vishal opens up. He says that Arya used to crack jokes on this character’s name. “Be it on the sets or at the dubbing suite, he called me Chojan and not Chozhan. We were supposed to act together in Irumbu Thirai but somehow that didn’t happen. Now that we have united in Enemy, we need a better script than this to share the screen space again. Only when a villain’s character is strong, the hero’s character graph is elevated. Jammy’s character is so powerful and will be on a par with mine in the movie,” he adds. Vishal laughs that he had to take a few blows in his ribs from Arya. “The climax fight was so intense that Jammy and I were in and out of the hospital. Also, coming fresh out from the sets of Sarpatta Parambarai, he was punching me hard. In fact, when you watch the movie, you could see that I will be holding guard against him and saying dei nirutthu da (Stop punching me buddy).”





After producing movies under his banner Vishal Film Factory, he has acted in Vinod Kumar’s Mini Studio in Enemy. “There are others waiting to produce movies and are due to be benefitted from the industry. I have promised Vinod that I will act in one of his every year. He is a producer who understands cinema well and is passionate about it. He is producing my 33rd film as well which will be directed by Adhik Ravichandran,” announces Vishal.









Still from Enemy





He has a line up of films in various stages of production. The actor-producer opens up about them and says, “Veeram Vaagai Soodum is releasing on January 24. After completing my film with Adhik, I will be going for a recce to London for Thupparivaalan 2. After that I will be directing a film that will go on floors in October 2022.” Of late, Vishal has remained silent on Nadigar Sangam issues. He firmly believes that the judgment will be in their favour. “I am sure that judgement will be out soon, and the vote count will take place. We will win the elections and resume the construction of the building. The iron rods have started rusting and we need to replace them. If it was like any other building, we could have completed it in one year. This will be a unique building that anyone who visits Chennai would want to come and see,” elaborates Vishal. Despite the pension scheme that benefitted numerous artistes, Vishal feels that a lot of them turned against him and Karthi and took Ishari Ganesh’s side. “For the last four years, a very senior person was receiving a monthly pension from us. When the election came she turned against our team. These things have only made me stronger and have helped me to prepare for politics in future,” he says. Vishal says that he would be contesting the next state elections. “I am already a politician. Having contested in the RK Nagar elections previously, I don’t think I need to enter into politics again,” he says. When asked if the next Deepavali would be his Thala Deepavali and celebrate it with his better half, he smiles, “I am focused on my movie lineup and not in a rush for anything. When the time comes I will meet the right person, wear a silk shirt and veshti and sit in the wedding dais,” he concludes.