Dwayne Johnson reuniting with 'Jumanji' director Jake Kasdan for 'Red One'

Johnson is attached to star and is producing with his Seven Bucks Productions cohorts, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. The latter, who is Seven Bucks' president of production, created the original story that is being translated into a script by Chris Morgan, who previously worked with Johnson on four 'Fast and Furious' movies as well as the Johnson-led 2019 spinoff, 'Hobbs & Shaw'. Morgan is also producing. Johnson's role in the film hasn't been revealed yet, but the outlet reported that he could star as Santa Claus in the holiday movie.





Kasdan is producing via his banner, The Detective Agency, along with Melvin Mar; Sky Salem Robinson is co-producing. Kasdan and Johnson worked together on 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Jumanji: The Next Level', blockbusters that grossed over USD 1.7 billion worldwide.





Amazon picked up the project in June. Details are being kept under wraps but 'Red One', which is a tentative title, is described by Amazon as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre." The film is slated to go on floors in 2022 with a 2023 holiday release.





Although 'Red One' won't land on Amazon Prime until at least 2023, his fans won't have to wait that long to see Johnson in a project. The actor has a handful of other projects premiering soon, including the Netflix action-comedy 'Red Notice', which he stars in alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. 'Red Notice' will debut on the streamer on November 5. Johnson is also starring in two films coming out next year: the animated movie 'DC League of Super-Pets', in which he voices Krypto, and 'Black Adam', in which he plays the titular character.