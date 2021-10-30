'Koozhangal' perfect choice for Oscars, respect and abide by jury's decision: Shoojit Sircar

New Delhi :

Discussion on the issue began on some social media platforms after Bengali music director Indraadip Dasgupta, one of the 15 jury members appointed by the Film Federation of India (FFI) to select this year's Oscar entry, told a newspaper that Sircar's film on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh did not make the cut as it projected hatred towards the British. ''I just want to say that 'Pebbles' is an absolutely great and perfect choice because I have just seen the film. And I think Shaji N Karun, who was chairing the jury, is a very respected personality, at least for filmmakers like us, and we look up to him,'' Sircar told PTI in an effort to quell the discussion.





''I know whatever Shaji will do, it will be absolutely correct,'' he added.





The FFI jury was headed by filmmaker Shaji N Karun.





Sircar said he had had never vouched for a film which could win at the Oscars but he has a very strong feeling that 'Pebbles' could manage a nomination and may also win.





''As a filmmaker, I always respect the jury's decision and I abide by it,'' Sircar added.





Dasgupta’s comments were widely circulated on social media with several people asking the jury for its views.





Filmmaker N Karun, however, reiterated to a news portal that the jury chose ''Pebbles'' as it was best of the lot submitted for their consideration. “Pebbles”, directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, was submitted as India's official entry for the 94th Academy Awards on October 23.





Fourteen films, including Malayalam feature ”Nayattu”, Tamil film “Mandela”, “Sardar Udham”, Vidya Balan-starrer “Sherni”, Farhan Akhtar’s “Toofan” and Captain Vikram Batra biopic “Shershaah”, were submitted for the jury's consideration.





FFI's Secretary General Supran Sen last week told PTI that ''Koozhangal'' was selected unanimously by the jury.