'RRR' makers to release a glimpse of film's universe

Mumbai :

The makers have decided to tease the audience by presenting a small sneak peek of this massive universe. The tiny glimpse, which is of about 45 seconds, will be out on November 1.





The film has already created a strong buzz as on Friday, in an unprecedented move, PVR, the largest theatre chain in India, decided to alter their brand identity and logo to include the movie name, making it "PVRRR".





The new asset from the makers is expected to cause an avalanche of sorts on the Internet as the fans all over India are already kicked-up about the film.





Set in pre-independence India, "RRR" takes a fictional route to portray the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively.





PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across north India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. The film is set for a massive theatrical release on January 7 worldwide.



