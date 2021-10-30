Vanessa Williams to judge drag singing competition 'Queen of the Universe'

Los Angeles :

'Queen of the Universe', the reality competition show showcasing a global cast of drag queens singing, not lip-syncing, for the crown.





All four judges have extensive experience in the worlds of music, drag, and reality TV competitions.





Williams, a former Miss America, has earned multiple Grammy and Emmy nominations and was a contestant on 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' in 2020, reports variety.com.





Mattel, who won Season 3 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars', has released multiple chart-topping studio albums.





Lewis, who won the UK version of 'The X Factor' in 2006, was a guest judge on the German drag competition series 'Queen of Drags' in 2019.





And Visage, who has been a judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' for 11 seasons, performed in multiple music groups in the 1990s and released several chart-topping singles.





The judges will be joined by 'Queen of the Universe's' emcee, comedian and talk show host Graham Norton.





Much like 'RuPaul's Drag Race' reimagined the formats of 'America's Next Top Mode' and 'Project Runway' through a drag lens, 'Queens of the Universe' aims to makeover an 'American Idol'-style singing competition series with drag queen contestants and with a global perspective.





The series, which is shot in London, will feature contestants from 10 countries including the US, Mexico, China, India, England and Canada performing in person in front of the judges and a live audience.





Over the past two years, World of Wonder has aggressively expanded aDrag Race' internationally, with versions set in Canada, the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, the Philippines and Australia and New Zealand either already streaming, in production or soon to premiere.





'Queens of the Universe', however, is the company's first major attempt to expand beyond the 'Drag Race' brand, in partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios.





The show will debut on December 2 on in the US, and will stream on various services in Latin America, Australia, Canada and Scandinavia.