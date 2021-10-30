Madras HC asks ISPs to block illegal release of Annaatthe on websites

Chennai :

Justice G Jayachandran issued the order while hearing a plea by Sun TV Network seeking an injunction to restrain ISPs from hosting the film on websites in violation of Copyright Act, 1957.





The firm said it had the sole right for the film, which is slated for release in more than 3,000 screens worldwide on November 4. Unauthorised release of the film would result in heavy loss and damage to production house, Sun Network’s counsel Sneha submitted.





Internet services providers across the world were involved in recording, camcording and reproducing songs, clips, and even full films that are screened in theatres, and then copying, reproducing them through various medium and pen drives, and sell them at a meagre sum, it added in the affidavit.





Recording the submissions, the court passed an order restraining the ISPs from infringing the film Annaatthe. It restrained ISPs, websites, web pages, extensions, mobile applications and mobile browsers from illegal copying, transmission, and the communication of Annaatthe.