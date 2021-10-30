Udhayanidhi’s intervention gets Enemy more screens in TN

Chennai :

The producer of Enemy Vinod Kumar, a few days ago in a voice note said that he would be happy if his movie manages to get at least 250 screens across the state.





He managed to sell his film to a few distributors among which a renowned distributor and an exhibitor managed to acquire Enemy’s TN rights. However, he backed off at the last minute saying that theatre owners aren’t willing to screen Enemy. He also happened to record a conversation in which one of the theatre owners had told that he is being pressured to screen Annaatthe, which is being distributed by Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies, due to pressure from the government.





The voice recording ended up on Udhayanidhi’s mobile, who called up distributors and theatre owners and immediately instructed them to stop spreading such misleading information. “Vishal too had called up Udhay personally and expressed his disappointment at the situation. Udhayanidhi assured that Enemy will get more screens ahead of the release,” a source in the know of things told DT Next.





The source also added that upon this incident, theatre owners have decided to give 100 more screens for Enemy.