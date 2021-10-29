Hansal Mehta to talk on OTT popularity at Dharamshala Film Festival

Leh :

Festival director Ritu Sarin said: "Our team is thrilled to announce DIFF's special programming events that will interactively engage with filmmakers and film-lovers more than ever before. Both emerging and established filmmakers are sure to find great value in these in-depth conversations with a range of industry professionals. These timely discussions will explore best practices in the field, social movements in film, modern technological developments in cinema, and more."





The festival will also have a post production lab for aspiring filmmakers or students to learn about the production process. It will include a series of interactive masterclasses with industry professionals, moderated by Mehak Jamal. The independent filmmakers who are part of this year's special programming include Hansal Mehta ('Shahid', 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'), Anup Singh ('Qissa'), and many more.





Beside this the festival has included some Indian and international films like 'There is No Evil' (Director: Mohammad Rasoulof) winner of the Golden Bear at Berlinale 2020, and Russia's entry to the Oscars, 'Dear Comrades' (Director: Andrei Konchalovsky).





Moreover, there will be conversations with first-time filmmakers and on film financing in India and also with acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Avi Mograbi and Bangladeshi artiste Naeem Mohaiemen.