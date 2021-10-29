Puneeth Rajkumar rushed to hospital following heart attack

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was taken to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack on October 29.
Chennai:
Puneeth was taken to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after he reportedly suffered chest pain while working out in the gym at 11:30 AM.
Dr Ranganath Nayak of the hospital informed that Puneeth's condition is serious and he cannot elaborate further as of now.
Puneeth, who started off as a child artist in the 80s enjoys a huge fan following in Karnataka. He is fondly called as 'Power Star' of the Sandalwood industry.
