Puneeth Rajkumar rushed to hospital following heart attack

Published: Oct 29,202101:44 PM by Online Desk

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was taken to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack on October 29.

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar. File photo
Chennai:
Puneeth was taken to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after he reportedly suffered chest pain while working out in the gym at 11:30 AM.

Dr Ranganath Nayak of the hospital informed that Puneeth's condition is serious and he cannot elaborate further as of now.

Puneeth, who started off as a child artist in the 80s enjoys a huge fan following in Karnataka. He is fondly called as 'Power Star' of the Sandalwood industry.

