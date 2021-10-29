Suhana Khan celebrates Aryans bail says, I love you

Chennai :

Taking to instagram Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a collage of her and her brother Aryan khan who was recently granted bail by the Bombay High court on Thursday.





The 23-year-old's younger sister Suhana Khan - who is currently in the US posted a collage of a picture from her childhood with a simple caption: “I love you”.













The post received likes and comments from thousands of people, Bollywood celebrities and Shah Rukh Khan’s fan.





Actor R Madhavan took to his Twitter account and said, "Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen."









Aryan Khan's bail was rejected multiple times by both the magistrate court and the special NDPS court before he was finally granted yesterday.