Fri, Oct 29, 2021

Suhana Khan celebrates Aryans bail says, I love you

Published: Oct 29,202101:09 PM by Online Desk

Suhana's post was quick to receive love from a lot of her celebrity friends

Image Courtesy: Instagram/suhanakhan2
Chennai:
Taking to instagram Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a collage of her and her brother Aryan khan who was recently granted bail by the Bombay High court on Thursday. 

The 23-year-old's younger sister Suhana Khan - who is currently in the US  posted a collage of a picture from her childhood with a simple caption: “I love you”.



The post received likes and comments from thousands of people, Bollywood celebrities and Shah Rukh Khan’s fan.

Actor R Madhavan took to his Twitter account and said, "Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen."



Aryan Khan's bail was rejected multiple times by both the magistrate court and the special NDPS court before he was finally granted yesterday.

