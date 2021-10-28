Rajinikanth in ICU after headache and uneasiness, reports suggest burst blood vessel

Chennai :

Just days after Rajinikanth was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he returned to Chennai in time for the release of his film Annaatthe. At around 7.30pm on Thursday, October 28, 2021 Rajinikanth complained of a heachache and was admitted into Kauvery Hospital.





According to sources, the actor has suffered a burst blood vessel, which was revealed in an MRI scan. As per the latest reports, Rajinikanth is said to have been diagnosed with an infarction, a condition caused by obstruction of the blood supply to an organ or region of tissue, typically by a thrombus or embolus. A well-placed source described this condition as “Necrosis caused due to inadequate blood supply to the affected area. It may be caused by artery blockages, rupture, mechanical compression, or vasoconstriction.”





Rajinikanth’s spokesperson however told DT Next that the actor went for a routine check-up and is doing fine. However, sources have confirmed that the actor could be facing a more complicated condition, but added that it is not as alarming.





Reports regarding Rajinikanth's ill-health came just hours after the actor left an emotional voice note on his daughter Soundarya’s new social media platform, where he said, "I watched Annaatthe with Latha, Aishwarya, Soundarya, Vishagan, Ved, Linga and Yatra along with my in laws Vanangamudi and Usha Vanangamudi. Ved in particular wanted to sit next to me and catch the show. After watching the film, he gave me a tight hug for a good three to four minutes and said 'I am happy thathu'. He calls me thathu when he is in a happy mood. This is the first time we all watched a show together. I thanked Ved and came out of the theatre. To my surprise Kalanithi Maaran was waiting outside and received me with a smile. Despite his busy schedule he made it a point to be there, which was indeed overwhelming."