Bala Krishna's 'Unstoppable with NBK' promo doesn't impress

Hyderabad :

The most recent promo, which is meant to promote Bala Krishna's talk show 'Unstoppable' was released Wednesday. The 'Simha' actor is seen in the perkiest version of himself, uttering lengthy dialogues, as he uses props. While the talk show has a good hype, these promos appear to be rather tame.





The recently released promo is a mismatch of the props used, as it fails to create the expected output. Bala Krishna is seen fully suited up, while he uses a horse, a sports bike, and a posh car to make it appealing.





The dialogues also fail to appeal, as Bala Krishna's movies already have a bunch of them. The fans on social media suggest that the makers of 'Unstoppable' could have come up with better ideas, so as to amplify the anticipation around the talk show.





The promo conveys that the celebrity talk show would be aired on Aha soon. Manchu Mohan Babu is expected to be the guest for the curtain-raiser episode of 'Unstoppable with NBK'. More popular film personalities are being invited to be part of the show for the coming episodes.





Bala Krishna, on the other hand, is set to appear in the upcoming movie 'Akhanda' directed by Boyapati Srinu.