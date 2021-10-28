Ved hugged me for a few minutes after watching Annaatthe: Rajinikanth

In an emotional voice note, Rajini said, "I watched Annaatthe with Latha, Aishwarya, Soundarya, Vishagan, Ved, along with my in laws Vanangamudi and Usha Vanangamudi. Ved in particular wanted to sit next to me and catch the show. After watching the film, he gave me a tight hug for a good three to four minutes and said 'I am happy thathu'. He calls me thathu when he is in a happy mood. This is in fact, the first time we all watched a show together. I thanked Ved and came out of the theatre. To my surprise Kalanithi Maaran was waiting outside and received me with a smile. Despite his busy schedule he made it a point to be there, which was indeed overwhelming."