Richa Chadha: Was a blessing to be shooting opposite Ali for first time

Mumbai :

Directed by Shaad Ali, 'Call My Agent: Bollywood', the Indian adaptation of a French show, featuring Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor along with cameos of several Bollywood celebrities - Farah Khan, Ali, Richa, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza, releases on October 29 on Netflix.





Richa said: "It was a really blessing to be shooting opposite Ali for the first time. I love the French show and I am happy someone thought it could work in the Indian setting."





'Call My Agent: Bollywood' is inspired by the French multi-season show, 'Dix Pour Cent' (Ten Per Cent). The show offers hilarious glimpses into the world of glitz, glamour and drama.





Richa added: "The director was so open to ideas, he allowed us to improvise and come up with comedic lines. Shaad is cooking up a treat and I cannot wait for the release."