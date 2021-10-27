Samantha's note for parents preparing daughters for marriage

Chennai :

Days after separation from former partner and actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her instagram story about daughter, marriage and self-love.





The post read, "“Make your daughter so capable that you don't have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to."













Originally it was posted by Rani Rampal (Indian Women’s Hockey team captain ).





The post was about making daughters financially independent instead of preparing them for marriage.





Samantha and her friends are off to a foreign destination for a trip. This will be Samantha's second trip after her separation. She recently holidayed in Rishikesh with a friend. She shared photos and videos from her helicopter ride, a visit to the Beatles Ashram and more.