Chiranjeevi's upcoming 'Bholaa Shankar' shoot starts

Hyderabad :

The makers of 'Bholaa Shankar' announced to start the regular shooting soon, and the movie is to be officially launched in a formal 'Muhurat' pooja event. The 'muhurtham' and puja ceremonies will be held on November 11 at Hyderabad. Soon after the movie shooting begins, the makers have set everything, so as to begin the regular shooting from November 15. A major part of this movie is to be set in Kolkata.





The makers of 'Bholaa Shankar' are yet to make an announcement regarding the other cast. 'Bholaa Shankar' is an official remake of Kollywood star Thala Ajith's 'Vedalam'. 'Mahanati' fame Keerthy Suresh is to appear in the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in this upcoming film.





Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, is to appear in the movie 'GodFather', which is an official remake of the Malayalam movie 'Lucifer'.





Koratala Siva's directorial 'Acharya' is to hit the screens soon. Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde are to play important roles in 'Acharya'.