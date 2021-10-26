Kriti Sanon slays in this bridal look for her upcoming next 'Hum Do Humare Do'

Mumbai :

Kriti just turned up the temperature with her phenomenal look for the upcoming next 'Hum Do Humare Do'. The style quotient of the actress in ethnic bridal is absolutely praiseworthy. Kriti can be seen donning an orange-coloured lehenga saree paired with contemporary jewellery pieces that add to her beauty. She also accessorised herself with matching bangles and rings. Sporting minimal makeup and hair covered with Chunni, her looks in the picture are surreal, striking and elegant. All in all, Kriti looks perfect in her bridal ensemble increasing heat for all the right reasons.













Talking about Hum Do Humare Do, Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao. The family-entertainer, love story is all set to release on October 29 on Disney+Hotstar.





Besides, Kriti bags a huge lineup of films and will be winning it all over in 2022 with her super hit films like Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Shehzada, Adipurush and Ganapath.