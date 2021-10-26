There are lots of talent that are yet to be explored: Amala Paul

Chennai :

The first look of Amala Paul’s Cadaver is being launched by the makers of the film on the occasion of her birthday today. The actress plays a forensic surgeon, a character that is being played by a protagonist in Indian cinema for the first time. The intriguing poster has Amala Paul seated in a mortuary and having food beside a couple of cadavers. “My character in the film will unravel an unsolvable mystery revolving around serial murders in the city. In fact, while I was reading the script, I was intrigued with the story and started to flip through the pages vigorously as though I was reading a novel. This urged me to produce the film as well because I didn’t want this script to end up becoming another yet another unprocessed work of talented filmmakers, and writers in the industry. I strongly believed that the project has the potential to resonate with the audience across centres and landscapes,” Amala tells DT Next.





To play the role, she had met with a few forensic surgeons to add nuances to it. “Cadaver belongs to Anoop S Panicker (director) and Abhilash Pillai (writer). In developing this characterisation and adding more intensity, we were involved in lots of research and detailing. I had met some of the finest forensic surgeons, who shared their experiences. In addition, I also had the chance to visit the mortuaries to for the role to look more authentic. It was a life changing experience indeed. I learned that there are lots of challenges involved in this job. So the effort from my side has to be 100 per cent. Usually, forensic surgeons are portrayed in minimal importance, but this is the first-ever time, audiences will be seeing this character as a protagonist,” she explains.





Amala says that she chose to become a producer as she felt that there are lots of stories left to be told. “It wasn’t an overnight plan, but it is something that I was contemplating over the years. Having met several talented directors and writers, who have crafted exceptionally spellbinding scripts, left me awestruck. However, it was disappointing to see that many producers weren’t prepared to fund those projects, as they weren’t really confident about the returns that they would fetch upon the release. This urged me to identify and nurture those talents. I wouldn’t want to take credit as this journey is going to be purely symbiotic, and would benefit each of us. What I can say is that, the team of Amala Paul Productions will not fail to identify talented actors, directors, and technicians in the future,” she adds.





Talking about her birthday plans, she reveals the philosophical side of her and says, “I feel gifted and I thank God for it each day. I have realised that nothing is permanent in life. Just be selfless, and keep doing what you love with heart and soul. I have a beautiful family, friends, well-wishers, and fans, who have stood by me during tough times. These are the precious gifts I have received ever. Instead of birthday plans this year I have my birthday vow, which is to be a good producer, actor, and a human.”