Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao to appear on 'KBC 13' as special guests

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao at the sets of KBC 13 (Source: IANS)

Mumbai :

Actress Kriti Sanon goes down on her knees for proposing to Amitabh Bachchan and it will be followed by a ballroom dancing. Moreover Rajkummar Rao will be seen impersonating actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol on the show.

He will also request the host to enact a few scenes from Amitabh's iconic movie 'Deewar'.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon will be sharing a special message.

'KBC 13's Friday special episode will air on October 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.