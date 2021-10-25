D Imman wins the National Award for Best Music Director for Ajith-Siva film 'Viswasam'

Chennai :

"Representing my State nationally is always an honor! With all your unconditional love and support these years, deeply humbled to receive this National Award today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi! Spreading love to all music lovers! Praise God!" Imman tweeted.





The Tamil film starring Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara in the lead roles is a rural drama that follows Thookku Durai, a chieftain, who gets separated from his wife Niranjana after their daughter Swetha, gets injured during a fight. Years later, he tries to protect Swetha without revealing his identity.





The film was a blockbuster hit among the audience and collected well in the box office as well. It also marked his first collaboration with the Actor Ajith and the film's director Siva.





Apart from this, Actor Vijay Sethupathi also received the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in the Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s film 'Super Deluxe' at the 67th National Film Award Ceremony.