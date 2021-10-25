Mon, Oct 25, 2021

Dhanush wins National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Asuran'

Published: Oct 25,202102:26 PM

Dhanush and his father-in-law Rajinikanth won awards at the National Film Award ceremony in Delhi on Monday.

Dhanush receiving National Award for Asuran
Chennai:
The day Superstar Rajinikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian Cinema, his son-in-law Dhanush too won a National Film Award for Best Actor in the film 'Asuran'.

The movie is based on a farmer who goes on the run with his family as he is compelled to protect his son, who has murdered a wealthy upper-caste landlord in a fit of vengeance.

Apart from Rajinikanth, his wife Latha and their daughter Aishwarya, who is married to Dhanush, were also present at the ceremony in Delhi.





