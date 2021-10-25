Aishwarya Lekshmi roped in for Arya-Shakthi film

Chennai :

The movie, tentatively titled Arya 33 will have Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead.





Talking about the film, Shakthi says, “The movie will have a fresh element to it. Arya is an actor who moulds himself well to roles he takes up. This character will be far-fetched from the ones that he had played in his previous films.” Produced by The Show People in association with Think Studios, D Imman is composing music, with Karky is penning lyrics and S Yuva operating the camera.