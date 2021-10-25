Aishwarya Lekshmi roped in for Arya-Shakthi film

A few days ago, we had reported that Arya and director Shakthi Soundar Rajan will reunite after Teddy. The latest is that the makers of the film officially announced the project on Sunday.
Chennai:
The movie, tentatively titled Arya 33 will have Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead.
Talking about the film, Shakthi says, “The movie will have a fresh element to it. Arya is an actor who moulds himself well to roles he takes up. This character will be far-fetched from the ones that he had played in his previous films.” Produced by The Show People in association with Think Studios, D Imman is composing music, with Karky is penning lyrics and S Yuva operating the camera.
