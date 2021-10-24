Adele wants Idris Elba to be the next James Bond

Los Angeles :

Speaking to Vogue for their '73 Questions' series, the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker said: "I mean it's a tough one there have been lots of different choices and stuff. But I would like Jonathan Major to be the next Bond.





"But I don't know if that's allowed because he's American. But I think Idris Elba."





Elba sent fans into a frenzy back in 2018 when he tweeted a selfie with the caption 'My name's Elba, Idris Elba", which sparked speculation he was being lined up for the part, reports femalefirst.co.uk.





However, he quickly debunked the rumours.





He wrote: "Don't believe the HYPE..."