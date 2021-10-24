Octavia Spencer adapting Bobby Love's story for TV

Los Angeles :

Spencer will executive produce 'The Bobby Love Story' and star as his wife while Kerry will produce, reports aceshowbiz.com.





The one-hour drama will be a true account of how an escaped convict, Bobby Love, was able to keep his prison past a secret from his wife of 35-plus years.





The Loves' story was featured in Brandon Stanton's 'Humans of New York' blog in 2020.





Master thief Bobby was convicted as a young man but escaped to New York, changed his name, and committed to life as a model citizen, working multiple jobs, getting married, starting a family, and becoming the perfect neighbour, church member, husband, and father.





Bobby and Cheryl Love and photographer and blogger Brandon Stanton will also serve as executive producers.