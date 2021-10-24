Eternals is a cleverly cast movie: Salma Hayek

Chennai :

"I think what’s great about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that it has Super Heroes with a lot of human flaws. It’s a very hopeful approach for the audience because they see Super Heroes that they can identify with in so many ways. Coming together for the first time at Comic-Con was major because there were so many people to present ourselves to, and at the same time we were presenting ourselves to each other. That was bizarre and kind of scary, also, to realize the level of expectation that the audience has for this new franchise. We were just standing there looking at each other and saying that we had better not mess this up."





Marvel Studios Eternals in cinemas on November 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.





She also says the team became a family very fast, "Yes, the bonding was extremely easy. I think this movie was very cleverly cast. Everybody’s unique and special and loving and giving. So, it was very easy to become a family. We became a family very fast.”





'Eternals' follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.





Marvel Studios’ 'Eternals' stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee with Kit Harington, with Salma Hayek and Academy Award®–winner Angelina Jolie. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, and directed by Chloé Zhao, who won this year’s best director Academy Award® for “Nomadland.”