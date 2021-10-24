Superstar Rajinikanth, family fly to Delhi to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Monday

Chennai :

The National Film Awards will be held in Delhi tomorrow. Superstar Rajinikanth will be presented with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, the highest award for artistic acheivement in the Indian film industry.





Actor Rajinikanth left Chennai for Delhi on a Vistara Alliance flight at 11 am today to attend the function and receive the award. Along with Rajinikanth, his wife Lata Rajinikanth went to Delhi with their grandchildren and helpers.





Rajinikanth's fans had arrived at the Chennai domestic airport this morning after learning that Rajinikanth was going to Delhi. It was announced that Rajinikanth would enter the domestic airport through gate number one, so a large crowd of fans had gathered there. But Rajinikanth suddenly went inside through gate number 4. So the fans waiting at the airport to send Rajinikanth on their way were disappointed.However, the fans rushed to the 4th gate and chanted slogans congratulating Rajini.





Meanwhile, actors Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi left for Delhi on a Vistara Airlines flight at 7.10 am today.



