Adivi Sesh pens emotional note after wrapping up for Major

Chennai :

As the talkie part of Major gets wrapped up, the makers are all set to wind up with a pumpkin break. “My journey being #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan is almost finished. After this schedule, I shall go back to being his admirer. A fan that understands him better. A fan that tried to find a piece of Major Sandeep within himself. #MajorTheFilm,” Adivi Sesh’s post reads.





He also posted a photo, as he shared his experience working for the film.





Touted to be the portrayal of the life of Major Unnikrishnan during India’s most horrific terror attack on 26/11, Major is prepping up for its release soon.





Adivi Sesh, who was admitted at the hospital for dengue, had recovered a couple of days ago and returned to his shooting. Earlier, Salman Khan from Bollywood, Prithviraj from Mollywood, and Mahesh Babu from Tollywood unveiled the Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu teasers, respectively.





Sashi Kiran Tikka is the director of Major which is co-produced by actor Mahesh Babu, Sony Pictures, and A+S Movies.