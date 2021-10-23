Rakshit Shetty completes shoot for film with pup named 'Charlie 777'

Bangalore :

Shetty claims the movie is all about a beautiful testimony to friendship that is undiluted, simple and warm. It records the journey of the pup named 'Charlie 777' with the protagonist Bharath (played by Shetty).





Shooting has been completed for the film. The entire team organised a little party to mark the occasion. "Embracing the journey and bidding it a happy adieu. See you in theatres on December 31, 2021," Shetty, who's also one of the producers of the film, said.





Directed by Kiranraj K., the film also features Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B. Shetty in prominent roles. It will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.