'Tryst With Destiny' to stream on SonyLIV from November 5

Mumbai :

The anthology film's trailer was released recently and it has been causing ripples on the internet ever since. The film will be available for streaming as a mini-series to enhance the viewing experience.





'Tryst With Destiny' drives through the lanes of real world - social issues, it explores the life of three sets of characters who come from different backgrounds and social classes. It presents a flavoursome narrative exquisitely packed into a total run-time of 96 minutes.





Founder of Drishyam Films, Manish Mundra, spoke about the anthology series and teaming up with SonyLIV.





He said: "Tryst With Destiny is an anthology we are incredibly proud of. It delves into the shocking realities of class in modern-day India. SonyLIV offers a bouquet of great content with compelling and entertaining stories, and we are excited to launch the anthology on the platform."





Head-Content, Sony Entertainment Television, SonyLIV, Sony Pictures Networks India, Ashish Golwalkar, added: "At SonyLIV it is our endeavour to give our audiences fresh and relevant content and bringing an award-winning anthology series like 'Tryst With Destiny' is our step towards that. Narrating stories about Indians and their struggles since India achieved its independence, the anthology series will surely resonate with every Indian. I am positive, just like all our previous releases, this too will be well-appreciated."





Directed by Prashant Nair, 'Tryst With Destiny' also stars an Ashish Vidyarthi, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Ishwak Singh, Lillete Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kani Kusruti, Palomi Ghosh, Amit Sial and Geetanjali Thapa.





The anthology has been penned by Prashant Nair, Neeraj Pandey and Avani Deshpande and was the only Indian film to have graced the Tribeca Film Festival 2020.





In the past too, Drishyam Films has given some remarkable films such as 'Aankhon Dekhi', 'Masaan', 'Dhanak', 'Kaamyaab' and 'Newton'.