Koozhangal has been recognised for its honest and flawless narration: Vignesh Shivan

Chennai :

Tamil feature film Koozhangal aka Pebbles is now India's official entry to the Oscars under the Best International Feature Film category. The film was nominated by Shaji N Karun and his team after it was screened in Kolkata recently. The committee is set up by the Film Federation of India to pick the movie that will best represent Indian cinema at the Oscars. The Academy Awards for 2021 will be held on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. Talking to DT Next, Vignesh Shivan, says, "Koozhangal deserves this for the honesty and flawlessness with which Vinothraj has narrated it. The story touched upon many lives because Vinoth has seen and experienced the incidents depicted in Koozhangal and was born and raised in the same town. A story based on a particular landscape always has an impact among the audience. Koozhangal creates that effect throughout it's runtime."









Vignesh and Nayanthara's banner Rowdy Pictures is known for identifying such talent and experimental films. "I don't think the process is any different from that of a director. When I write a story, I could guess which scene would click and where people would applaud. I listen to stories as a producer in the same way. It all begins in getting the right things that a film needs. Our next film Oor Kuruvi too is as offbeat and unique as Koozhangal," he adds.

























Talking about films from OTT platforms too being considered for Academy Awards, Vignesh says, "I don't see the need for a debate on this. It is the content that matters and not the medium. We would relish a food irrespective of whether we eat it from a table or sitting on our bed. Similarly, a good content can be enjoyed sitting at home and watching it on our television. There are mass films and commercial entertainers where we would want to watch sitting in a crowded theatre and cheering our favourite stars. That's a different experience altogether." On summing up his reaction for Koozhangal's selection Vignesh says, "Our film has been selected. Win panna coat suit eh potu Los Angeles la ukkaruvom (If it wins, we will be all suited up for the big day in Los Angeles)." Koozhangal revolves around the relationship between a father, who is a drunkard, and his son. Koozhangal was screened at the 50th International Film Festival of Rotterdam which was held in the Netherlands this February, where it won the prestigious Tiger Award. The film has Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan in lead roles.