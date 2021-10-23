Saif puts on weight to play railway ticket collector in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Mumbai :

Talking about the his character, Saif said: "Not a day goes by without Rakesh missing the thrill he felt when he was the legendary conman Bunty. Though he has kept his identity a secret and enjoys his marriage with Vimmy (Rani Mukerji's character), he misses the action, misses strategising for cons that became the talk of the nation. Suppressing who he truly is and wants to be, impacts his health."





Saif as Bunty has retired from being a conman and has settled into family life with Babli also known as Vimmy, played by Rani.





Despite being in love with his wife and appreciating his family to the core, Rakesh is bored. The slow life in a small town has impacted his fitness. He craves thrill, he craves the adrenaline rush he felt while pulling off incredible cons across India.





Saif added: "I had to put on several kilos and then lose it quickly because of my packed shooting schedule. Now, when I look back, I'm glad I went through the process because Rakesh aka the OG Bunty looks believable in the film."





Talking about his character, who is now a "family man, who has quit conning people", Saif said: He is endearing, his struggles are real. He was a legend and now he is a nobody. He craves to be known and that's what makes him disappointed about how his life has shaped up. He wants to feel important."





'Bunty Aur Babli 2', an out-and-out family entertainer also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari.





The YRF is set to release on November 19.