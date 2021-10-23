Suriya, GV Prakash and Sudha Kongara to reunite for a film

Chennai :

GV Prakash in his tweet had mentioned Suriya and Sudha and asked about a possible collaboration. Suriya responded to the tweet saying what are they waiting for.





This sparked rumours that the trio is all set to come together for another film, a source close to them told DT Next that they would be coming together for a movie again and that an official announcement will be made soon.





The hashtag of Soorarai Pottru and Suriya along with GV Prakash and Sudha Kongara started trending on social media. Meanwhile, Suriya is currently promoting Jai Bhim and is shooting for Etharkkum Thuninthavan directed by Pandiraj.