Prime Video drops engrossing trailer of courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim'

Hyderabad :

'Jai Bhim' is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. Helmed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel, the movie features the story of an advocate who acts as a saviour of the subaltern people subjected to police brutality.





Suriya plays Chandru, the advocate who uses the law as a weapon to bring back the basic rights of the oppressed section of people. The trailer takes us into a world of injustice, oppression and represents the established stereotypes in our society.





Introducing the viewers to the tribal couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu, the trailer hints at how their world falls apart when Rajakannu is arrested on false charges. Sengenni in her efforts to find her husband seeks the help of advocate Chandru, who takes up the challenge to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman.





Noted actors Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose play important roles in the movie. 'Jai Bhim' is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment and is co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian. Music is composed by Sean Rolden.





'Jai Bhim' is to be streamed on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, across 240 countries and territories this Diwali.