Prakash Raj alleges political involvement in MAA elections

Hyderabad :

He also suggests that there was political involvement in the way the elections were held.





In his recent tweets, Prakash Raj had alleged that a representative of Andhra Pradesh's ruling party - the YSRCP was present at the MAA elections, who had helped Vishnu's panel to mislead everyone during the elections.





Prakash Raj went further and questioned the Election Officer Krishna Mohan, on why he has been silent on the happenings. "#MaaElections2021 .. dear Election officer Krishna mohan garu .. this is just the beginning.. give us the CC footage.. we will let the world know what happened.. how the elections were conducted #justasking", Prakash Raj's recent tweet reads.





"We already appealed for the CCTV footage from the voting booth. You fail to give us an explanation, sir. Here are proofs that YSRCP representative, Samba Siva Rao was there at the booth on the day of MAA elections. We need answers", Prakash Raj said.





Prakash Raj also shared the details regarding the criminal charges filed on Samba Siva Rao earlier. Prakash Raj questions Manchu Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu, who were spotted with him at the polling booth on the day of elections.





Ever since the topic of MAA elections began, Prakash Raj and his panel members had issues with the members of Vishnu's panel. As Prakash Raj felt that the elections were compromised, he had questioned the poll officials earlier.