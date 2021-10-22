Sobering Effect: Gwyneth Paltrow 'barely had alcohol' since Covid diagnosis

Los Angeles :

She shared with Chelsea Handler on her 'Dear Chelsea' podcast: "It's been a long year of barely any alcohol, I mean I've had a sip here and there but very rarely. You know me, I love a drink, I love the ritual of it, and I love to sit down and have one and chat. I love the taste of alcohol, like, I love whisky and wine and, whatever, vodka. I'll take it all."





"But I think what happened was, having gotten Covid and having felt like s***, or like having had long Covid stuff for a while, I just didn't feel vibrant."





Paltrow had Covid "early on" and she was subsequently encouraged to change her diet by a medical expert.





She said: "I didn't feel good, and I had really high inflammation levels and the doctor was like, 'Look, you really need to clean up your act. You gotta, at least for three months, no alcohol, no grains, no sugar, nothing processed,' everything like that."





The Oscar-winning actress, who is married to producer Brad Falchuk, is now feeling much healthier and more vibrant.





She said: "I kind of begrudgingly did it, and then I just started to feel so good. And I don't know, I'm not going to do it forever, but I think 2021 has been about me trying to value my health and wellness a little bit more because, especially during Covid, I was just eating whatever, drinking seven nights a week. And it's been really interesting."





"I sleep so much better with no alcohol, it's wild."



